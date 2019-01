A Tokyo court on Tuesday rejected a request for bail for ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who faces three charges of financial misconduct and has been detained since November.

[TOKYO] A Tokyo court on Tuesday rejected a request for bail for ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who faces three charges of financial misconduct and has been detained since November.

The decision was widely expected, with Ghosn's own lawyer saying last week that his client was unlikely to win bail until the case comes to court, which could take six months.

AFP