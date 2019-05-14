You are here

Home > Transport

Tokyo prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer in revised indictment

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 11:32 AM

BP_Carlos Ghosn_140519_83.jpg
Tokyo prosecutors have filed a request to revise the content of their indictment of Carlos Ghosn for aggravated breach of trust, providing further details on alleged cash transfers involving the former Nissan boss and a Saudi friend, Kyodo news reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo prosecutors have filed a request to revise the content of their indictment of Carlos Ghosn for aggravated breach of trust, providing further details on alleged cash transfers involving the former Nissan boss and a Saudi friend, Kyodo news reported.

Ghosn has been charged on several counts of financial misconduct and of allegedly enriching himself at Nissan Motor's expense. He has denied all charges against him.

The former chief of Nissan and alliance-partner Renault is currently free on a US$4.5 million bail as he awaits trial. Under the bail conditions, Ghosn's movements and communications are closely monitored and restricted to prevent his fleeing the country and tampering with evidence.

Ghosn has said he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing former Nissan colleagues of "backstabbing", describing them as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between the Japanese automaker and Renault, its top shareholder.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Tesla plunges to two-year low on China trade fears

Trade war threat adds to Boeing woes

Russian ex-minister named aircraft group head after plane blaze

Uber hits fresh headwinds as shares extend losses

Mercedes-Benz wants to abandon combustion engines by 2039

New Air France boss proposes first job cuts

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_CONDO_140519_77.jpg
May 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.9% in April for 3rd straight monthly rise: SRX

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

May 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS, Golden Agri, Olam, NetLink, Oxley, Sasseur Reit, Nam Cheong, Thomson Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening