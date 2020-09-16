You are here

Toyota, Dentsu team up to improve marketing strategy

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 3:23 PM

Dentsu Group and Toyota Motor have agreed to form a business alliance and establish two companies to improve Toyota's communications and digital transformation strategy, Dentsu said in a statement on Wednesday.
[TOKYO] Dentsu Group and Toyota Motor have agreed to form a business alliance and establish two companies to improve Toyota's communications and digital transformation strategy, Dentsu said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both the firms will operate under a holding company, of which Toyota will own 66 per cent and Dentsu 34 per cent. The companies are scheduled to start operations in January 2021.

One of the companies will focus on improving Toyota's marketing strategy to create "exceptional customer trust", while the other will work on digital transformation and the use of data to improve customer relationships, Dentsu said.

