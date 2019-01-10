You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota recalls 1.7m more cars over Takata airbag defects

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 8:42 AM

SL_Toyota_100119_17.jpg
Toyota on Wednesday announced a recall of 1.7 million vehicles in North America as part of a general effort to replace defective Takata airbags tied to some 20 deaths worldwide.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Toyota on Wednesday announced a recall of 1.7 million vehicles in North America as part of a general effort to replace defective Takata airbags tied to some 20 deaths worldwide.

The Japanese car manufacturer did not say whether it had been notified of injuries or serious incidents related to the latest recall.

The sprawling recall concerned 4Runner SUVs from model years 2010 to 2016, Corolla sedans and Matrix hatchbacks from 2010 to 2013 and Sienna minivans from 2011 to 2014.

The recall also involves Luxury Lexus models: ES 350 sedans (2010-2012), GX 460 SUVs (2010-2017), IS 250C and IS 350C convertibles (2010-2015), IS 250 and IS 350 sedans (2010-2013) and Lexus IS-F sedans (2010-2014).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Scion XB compacts from the 2010 to 2015 model years are also involved.

Dealerships will replace either the airbag inflators or entire airbag systems.

Last week, US carmaker Ford recalled 953,000 vehicles to address Takata airbag problems.

This is Toyota's third large-scale Takata-related recall in five months. In November, the firm recalled 1.6 million vehicles worldwide.

US authorities in 2014 exposed the Takata airbag defect, which has since resulted in a series of massive recalls concerning at least 100 million units worldwide from multiple manufacturers.

About 20 people have died in accidents linked to the defect while the number of wounded is near 300.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the Takata matter concerns 34 million vehicles and 46 million airbags in the United States but this could rise to 70 million by the end of 2019.

Founded in 1933, Takata went of business in June 2017 because of the crisis. The company was finally acquired last April for US$1.6 billion by the equipment maker Key Safety Systems, with the resulting entity renamed Joyson Safety Systems.

AFP

Transport

Toyota recalls 1.7m more autos over Takata airbag defects

Ford, Volkswagen planning partnership announcement: source

Canada unveils tougher regulations for drone operators

COEs end mostly higher on eve of motor show

Car buyers at Jardine C&C stand to win holidays abroad

Saudi private jet industry stalls after crackdown

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_singhealth_100119_3.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

SingHealth data breach probe reveals 'blanket' of basic failings

Jan 10, 2019
SME

New initiative helps SMEs digitalise from the get-go

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening