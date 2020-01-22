You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota recalls 3.4m vehicles worldwide because air bags may not deploy in crashes

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 6:44 AM

nz_Toyota_220126.jpg
Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it will recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide because of an electronic glitch that can result in air bags not deploying in crashes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it will recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide because of an electronic glitch that can result in air bags not deploying in crashes.

The recall, which includes 2.9 million US vehicles, covers 2011-2019 Corolla, 2011-2013 Matrix, 2012-2018 Avalon and 2013-2018 Avalon Hybrid vehicles.

The vehicles may have an electronic control unit that does not have adequate protection against electrical noise that can occur in crashes, which could lead to incomplete or non-deployment of the airbags.

Toyota dealers will install a noise filter between the airbag control module and its wire harness if needed. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

How old? New guidelines on age discrimination

Air France-KLM, JAL among carriers eyeing Malaysia Airlines deal: sources

South African Airways crisis deepens with flight cancellations

How Boeing's responsibility in an earlier 737 crash 'got buried'

GM's Cruise to unveil first car built to operate with no driver

South Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 06:47 AM
Technology

IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

[BENGALURU] International Business Machines Corp forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Tuesday...

Jan 22, 2020 06:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

US shale oil, natgas output growth to hit slowest in a year: EIA

[NEW YORK] US oil and natural gas output in major shale formations is expected to rise by the smallest in about a...

Jan 22, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks fall as virus fears hit travel shares

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks retreated from records on Tuesday, with tourism stocks falling due to worries about a...

Jan 22, 2020 06:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil market shrugs off Libya crisis amid ample global supply

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Tuesday on expectations that a well-supplied global market, including supplies from...

Jan 22, 2020 06:36 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares fall on China virus fears, German morale offers soft landing

[BENGALURU] European shares dipped on Tuesday amid concerns over a new coronavirus outbreak originating in China,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly