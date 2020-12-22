Toyota to halt work in UK and France over mutant virus discord

Toyota Motor will halt production in the UK and France from Tuesday due to transport delays caused by a mutant strain of coronavirus spreading in the UK and that's led several countries to close their borders with the nation.

The border closures have "disrupted the transportation of parts," Toyota spokeswoman Shino Yamada said in an emailed statement.

Countries globally have moved swiftly to shutter their borders with the UK amid fears the fast-spreading new strain will infect more people. That's triggered widespread delays of goods going in and out of the UK.

France was an early mover, suspending travel, including freight, on Dec 20. Places from Canada to Hong Kong and India have also severed travel links.

Toyota had planned to shutter its UK and France plants starting Dec 24 for the winter holiday season. Its French operations, as well as its UK Deeside engine plant, will cease activities two days earlier than planned, from Dec 22. Another Toyota vehicle plant in the UK will halt operations one day early, from Dec 23.

The UK plants will resume operations on Jan 5 and the France plant will restart on Dec 29, as was previously scheduled, said Ms Yamada.

A spokeswoman for rival Japanese carmaker Honda Motor said there will be no changes to the scheduled winter closure for its UK factory, which will last from Dec 23 through Jan 3.

