You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota to halt work in UK and France over mutant virus discord

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 11:38 AM

nz_toyota_221228.jpg
Toyota Motor will halt production in the UK and France from Tuesday due to transport delays caused by a mutant strain of coronavirus spreading in the UK and that's led several countries to close their borders with the nation.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Toyota Motor will halt production in the UK and France from Tuesday due to transport delays caused by a mutant strain of coronavirus spreading in the UK and that's led several countries to close their borders with the nation.

The border closures have "disrupted the transportation of parts," Toyota spokeswoman Shino Yamada said in an emailed statement.

Countries globally have moved swiftly to shutter their borders with the UK amid fears the fast-spreading new strain will infect more people. That's triggered widespread delays of goods going in and out of the UK.

France was an early mover, suspending travel, including freight, on Dec 20. Places from Canada to Hong Kong and India have also severed travel links.

Toyota had planned to shutter its UK and France plants starting Dec 24 for the winter holiday season. Its French operations, as well as its UK Deeside engine plant, will cease activities two days earlier than planned, from Dec 22. Another Toyota vehicle plant in the UK will halt operations one day early, from Dec 23.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The UK plants will resume operations on Jan 5 and the France plant will restart on Dec 29, as was previously scheduled, said Ms Yamada.

A spokeswoman for rival Japanese carmaker Honda Motor said there will be no changes to the scheduled winter closure for its UK factory, which will last from Dec 23 through Jan 3.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Apple targets car production by 2024, eyes 'next level' battery technology: sources

Self-driving startup Ouster nears US$1.9b deal to go public: sources

US airlines prepare employee recalls as relief nears; United calls them 'temporary'

US charges Libyan 'bombmaker' over 1988 Lockerbie attack

Delta, British Airways to require negative virus tests for flights to New York

SIA has used up 80% of S$8.8b raised from rights issue

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 11:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

China limits power supplies as demand surges on cold weather

[SHANGHAI] China is limiting power supplies in some provinces as cold weather and the country's industrial recovery...

Dec 22, 2020 11:29 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fall further as new strain clouds near-term outlook

[HONG KONG] Concerns about soaring virus cases and new lockdowns pushed equities down again on Tuesday, while fears...

Dec 22, 2020 11:18 AM
Government & Economy

Austrians press EU to talk turkey, raise farm standards

[WEIBERN, Austria] As Katharina and Reinhard Bauer show off cosseted turkey chicks they highlight standards that...

Dec 22, 2020 11:08 AM
Government & Economy

Testing blitz shows Australian coronavirus cluster contained in Sydney's northeast

[SYDNEY] Australia's most populous state on Tuesday reported its lowest one-day rise in new Covid-19 cases in nearly...

Dec 22, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia procures 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: Muhyiddin

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, Prime...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Apple targets car production by 2024, eyes 'next level' battery technology: sources

Australia's Nov retail sales surge: ABS preliminary data

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for