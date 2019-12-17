You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota to use advanced self-driving tech in commercial vehicles first

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 3:38 PM

file77otmwjm0u11a4cme64b.jpg
Toyota Motor Corp plans to first deploy advanced self-driving features in commercial vehicles before adding them to cars meant for personal use, a senior official at the Japanese car major said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor Corp plans to first deploy advanced self-driving features in commercial vehicles before adding them to cars meant for personal use, a senior official at the Japanese car major said on Tuesday.

It will be easier to apply self-driving technology that does not require constant and direct human-monitoring to taxis and vehicles Toyota is developing, including on-demand ride services, mobile shops and ambulatory hospitals, said James Kuffner, chief of Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development (TRI-AD).

The operators of these vehicles could control when and where they are deployed and oversee their maintenance, he told reporters at the opening of its new offices in Tokyo.

"It will take more time to achieve 'Level 4' for a personally-owned vehicle," mr Kuffner said, referring to the automation level at which vehicles can drive themselves under limited conditions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Level 4 is really what we're striving for to first appear in mobility as a service," he added.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank's Son says Japan should make AI mandatory subject for college students

Toyota is set to release its first so-called 'Level 2' autonomous car capable of driving itself on the expressway, as part of its strategy to develop self-driving cars over the next few decades.

Toyota and its suppliers, including Denso Corp, which also invests in TRI-AD, is adopting a longer view towards cars with self-driving technology and artificial intelligence than many competitors that already market vehicles capable of autonomous highway driving.

Many of Toyota's rivals, however, have pared development targets after fatal accidents in Tesla Inc cars have shown the complexity of autonomous technology even as they need to clear high regulation hurdles. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam launches S$28.9m equity fundraising exercise

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance company ISOTeam is working to raise some S$28.9 million in a share placement,...

Dec 17, 2019 11:03 PM
Stocks

US: Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

THE blue-chip Dow Jones dipped at the opening bell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis...

Dec 17, 2019 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

AMERICAN industry saw production jump in November following the end of the nationwide strike at General Motors (GM...

Dec 17, 2019 09:53 PM
Companies & Markets

New investor offers to buy out some of Hyflux's creditors

A NEW investor has come riding to the rescue of beleaguered water treatment company Hyflux, making an offer...

Dec 17, 2019 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is prepared to walk away from talks on a free trade deal with the European Union over the bloc's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly