You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota warns of UK exit in event of no-deal Brexit

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

TOYOTA Motor warned that it may end manufacturing in the UK if the country crashes out of the European Union on unfavourable terms, joining other carmakers reviewing their operations in Britain as negotiations toward Brexit drag on.

"If the business environment becomes very difficult to operate, of course those types of decisions should be on the agenda," Johan van Zyl, the Japanese company's head of Europe, told reporters at the Geneva Motor Show on Wednesday. "But hopefully we will be able to avoid" a withdrawal.

The Toyota executive's comments follow Nissan Motor's decision last month to renege on plans to build the X-Trail sport utility vehicle in England and Honda Motor's announcement to end production in the country in 2021.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain has long been a Japanese hub for European auto production, with Honda, Nissan and Toyota owning three of the country's six largest factories.

Toyota pledged an investment of £240 million (S$428 million) in 2017 to produce the new version of the Corolla in England and upgrade its vehicle platform.

It now produces about 180,000 of the cars a year at its plant in the town of Burnaston. The carmaker remains hopeful the UK and EU will reach an agreement on Brexit terms, Mr van Zyl said.

"If there is a bad Brexit, we will need to look at future investments," he said.

The carmaker may need to make decisions about the production of the next Corolla before the current version reaches the end of its model cycle in about 2023, he said.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

UOB-and-Ourcrowd.png
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening