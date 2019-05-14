You are here

Home > Transport

Trade war threat adds to Boeing woes

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 7:36 AM

BP_Boeing_140519_41.jpg
Already in crisis mode over the grounding of its top-selling 737 Max aircraft, Boeing now finds itself at risk of becoming collateral damage in the US-China trade dispute.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Already in crisis mode over the grounding of its top-selling 737 Max aircraft, Boeing now finds itself at risk of becoming collateral damage in the US-China trade dispute.

The editor of Communist party-owned Global Times newspaper said Monday that Boeing's order book could take a hit as Beijing parries Washington in the escalating trade fight.

"China may stop purchasing US agricultural products and energy, reduce Boeing orders and restrict US service trade with China," Global Times editor Hu Xijin wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Talk of a Boeing hit came just after Beijing announced it will increase tariffs on US$60 billion worth of US goods starting June 1, in retaliation for the latest round of US tariff hikes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Boeing spokesman struck a reassuring note, telling AFP: "We're confident the US and China will continue trade discussions and come to an agreement that benefits both US and Chinese manufacturers and consumers."

But the company's share price fell 4.5 per cent in afternoon trading to US$338.74.

"Any significant reduction in orders would be bad for Boeing," said Scott Hamilton of aviation consultancy Leeham Company. "However, China would hurt itself, too."

He noted that China is a supplier to Boeing and Shanghai is home to a Boeing plane finishing center.

In 2018, Boeing reported US$13.8 billion in revenues from China, equivalent to nearly 14 per cent of overall company sales.

During the past five years, about one in every four Boeing commercial jets went to an operator in China, supporting tens of thousands Boeing jobs, according to the company.

"It would be impossible for Boeing to not be wrapped up in this giant mess," said Richard Aboulafia of the Teal Group, an aerospace consultancy.

"Jetliners are the US' biggest manufactured export, and it's hard to see any other large products China would buy to make the US happy," Mr Aboulafia said.

"To look at it the other way, it's hard to see what the Chinese would conspicuously not buy to signal their displeasure."

UNDER PRESSURE

Boeing is already under pressure after two deadly plane crashes forced the global grounding of its top-selling 737 Max planes.

It has been working on a software fix for the flight system and hoping for quick approval from regulators, but it is unclear if the planes will be back in the air before the end of the critical summer travel season.

As a result of the 737 Max crisis, Boeing has suspended deliveries of the planes and slowed production, hitting company revenues and clouding its profit outlook.

CFRA Research analyst Jim Corridore characterised uncertainty over the 737 Max as a major question mark dogging shares, but rated the trade war threat as less significant.

"We note that Chinese airlines are growing so rapidly that they need to continue to order and take delivery of planes, and Airbus alone cannot accommodate this demand," he said in a note.

"We think China recognises the positive impact on their own economy from its growing air travel business."

AFP

Transport

Russian ex-minister named aircraft group head after plane blaze

Uber hits fresh headwinds as shares extend losses

Mercedes-Benz wants to abandon combustion engines by 2039

New Air France boss proposes first job cuts

China vehicle sales fall for 10th month in April

Nissan said to be pushing back on Renault's renewed efforts to merge

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BT_20190514_JLDBS14_3780521.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening