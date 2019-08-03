You are here

Train derails in Canada's Alberta, causes evacuation

Sat, Aug 03, 2019 - 11:22 AM

[BENGALURU] A train derailed in Canada's southern Alberta province on Friday, prompting an evacuation of nearby residents for fear of chemical exposure and disrupting road and highway access, the Alberta government said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties.

The derailment caused damage along the railway line and "chemical exposure," according to the Alberta Emergency Alert.

Residents within a 7km radius were told to evacuate the area immediately, it said.

The incident led to the shut down of part of the Trans-Canada highway, a media report said. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

