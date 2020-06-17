You are here
Transparency needed to restore trust after Boeing 737 MAX crashes: FAA chief
[BENGALURU] US FAA chief Steve Dickson will tell a Senate committee at a hearing on Wednesday that transparency is key to restoring public trust in the agency and planemaker Boeing in the wake of fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a copy of his written testimony seen by Reuters.
Mr Dickson will also tell lawmakers that the air transportation system remains safe despite Covid-19 health challenges, written testimony shows.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes