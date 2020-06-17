You are here

Transparency needed to restore trust after Boeing 737 MAX crashes: FAA chief

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 7:29 AM

[BENGALURU] US FAA chief Steve Dickson will tell a Senate committee at a hearing on Wednesday that transparency is key to restoring public trust in the agency and planemaker Boeing in the wake of fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a copy of his written testimony seen by Reuters.

Mr Dickson will also tell lawmakers that the air transportation system remains safe despite Covid-19 health challenges, written testimony shows.

REUTERS

