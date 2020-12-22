You are here

Travel pain spreads as Europe blocks UK flights on new strain

Disruption of travel plans for thousands of travellers, loss of peak revenues for airlines; shares of airlines tumble
Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The check-in area at London Heathrow Airport on Dec 19. The run-up to Christmas was supposed to be one of the few bright spots for the industry this year.
London

A BRUTAL ending is taking shape for what's already been a lost year for Europe's travel industry, as Covid-19 administers a final kick to airlines and rail firms, innkeepers and travellers alike.

A mutant strain of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in the UK led Prime...

