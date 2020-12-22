Travel pain spreads as Europe blocks UK flights on new strain

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
A BRUTAL ending is taking shape for what's already been a lost year for Europe's travel industry, as Covid-19 administers a final kick to airlines and rail firms, innkeepers and travellers alike.
A mutant strain of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in the UK led Prime...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes