You are here

Home > Transport

Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs, aviation group says

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 9:49 PM

tl-aviation-a-300920.jpg
The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to projections published on Wednesday by an aviation industry group.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to projections published on Wednesday by an aviation industry group.

The Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) predicted that the travel slump and a slow recovery will threaten 4.8 million aviation workers and more than half of the 87.7 million total jobs supported directly or indirectly by the sector, in related leisure industries and supply chains.

"We know that a lot of jobs in air transport and the wider economy relying on aviation are at risk," said Michael Gill, who heads the group representing airlines, airports, aircraft makers and other sector players.

The warning came after airlines cut their 2020 traffic forecast amid renewed coronavirus outbreaks and travel restrictions that darkened the outlook. ATAG said its findings drew on research by forecaster Oxford Economics.

Airlines are pressing governments to abandon quarantines and other travel curbs blamed for worsening the slump, and instead roll-out rapid Covid-19 testing at airports.

SEE ALSO

Etihad Airways yet to decide on future of its A380s: CEO

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Etihad Airways yet to decide on future of its A380s: CEO

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

Broker's take: RHB upgrades China Aviation Oil to 'buy' as air traffic improves

SMRT using Grab technology to streamline taxi operations

Germany puts first auto boss on trial over 'dieselgate'

COE supply expected to rise by 8% for Nov-Jan period: sgCarMart

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 09:55 PM
Energy & Commodities

Total to increase investments in renewable energy production

[PARIS] France's Total on Wednesday said it would hike its annual investments in renewable energy and electricity by...

Sep 30, 2020 09:52 PM
Technology

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram...

Sep 30, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains at open after upbeat economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was...

Sep 30, 2020 09:40 PM
Government & Economy

US economy contracts at 31.4% in Q2

[WASHINGTON] The US economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter because of...

Sep 30, 2020 09:33 PM
Government & Economy

US firms added 749,000 jobs in September

[WASHINGTON] US companies added 749,000 jobs in September, a private report showed, indicating the labour market's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.