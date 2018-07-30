You are here

Home > Transport

Trump auto plan would increase US fuel use by 500,000 barrels a day

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

A DRAFT proposal by federal regulators to roll back US automobile efficiency requirements contends that their preferred plan would reduce "societal costs" by roughly half a trillion dollars through 2029, while increasing US fuel consumption by 500,000 barrels per day.

The assertions are detailed in an undated draft of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) forthcoming joint proposal to halt higher car efficiency requirements after 2020.

The draft was obtained and published earlier by the New York Times. Sources familiar with the administration's planning say the document appears to be a version sent to the White House for review in May, and cautioned that its contents could change somewhat by the time it's released as early as this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The agencies are poised to propose a dramatic overhaul of tough efficiency rules set during the Obama administration - freezing mileage targets from 2020 through 2026 instead of raising them each year. As Bloomberg reported on July 23, the plan will also propose revoking California's authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from cars and light trucks and its mandate for electric vehicle sales in the state.

"Put simply, the information available today is different from the information before the agencies in 2012, and even from the information considered by EPA in 2016 and early 2017," the agencies wrote in the draft.

Under the proposal, new cars and light trucks would be required to average about 37 miles per gallon (15.7km per litre) from 2020 through 2026, instead of increasing over time to roughly 47 mpg under standards adopted by the Obama administration, according to the draft.

In the preamble, the administration says the changes "would reduce societal costs by about half a trillion dollars and reduce highway fatalities by up to a thousand lives annually". The estimate required projecting costs out through 2029. Societal costs can include elements including estimates of rising or falling air pollution, traffic accidents, road congestion, noise and energy security threats.

The 700-page draft details the rationale for the rollback and the estimated effects on carmakers, car buyers and society more broadly. The largest single source of the estimated savings comes from future spending on technology by the auto industry that can be averted by abandoning the Obama administration's standards. Those savings are mitigated in part by higher consumer spending on fuel, the draft shows.

The proposal is based on a new analysis by the agencies, the draft says. It draws significantly different conclusions about costs and benefits than were made during the Obama administration, which estimated the rules would result in net benefits of about US$98 billion.

Luke Tonachel, a staff scientist for the Natural Resources Defense Council disputed the administration's claims that rolling back the higher fuel standards would make US roads safer. "They're creating a bogus and false choice. We have cleaner and safer vehicles today, and we can continue to have them under the current fuel-economy standards," he said.

The administration's plan will prompt years-long lawsuits that will delay the delivery of gas-saving technologies to consumers, he said.

"This proposal will increase what Americans have to pay at the pump and it will only benefit the oil industry," he said. "It increases pollution and threatens our health." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs
4 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
5 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening