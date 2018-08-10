You are here

Home > Transport

Turkish Airlines bids to buy second Istanbul airport

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 12:03 PM

BP_TurkishAir_100818_69.jpg
Turkish Airlines is bidding to buy a majority stake in Istanbul's second airport from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, five people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Turkish Airlines is bidding to buy a majority stake in Istanbul's second airport from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, five people with knowledge of the matter said.

Turk Hava Yollari AO, as the company is formally known, could buy 80 per cent of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, also known as ISG, two of the people said, asking not to be named because the talks are private. Turkish Airlines offered 750 million euros (S$1.18 billion) for the stake, one of the people said.

Turkish Airlines didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the deal. Malaysia Airports declined to comment.

Malaysia Airports shares gained 3.1 per cent to RM9.88 as of 11.20am in Kuala Lumpur trading, set for a record close. The stock outperformed the 0.2 per cent increase on the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Istanbul, Turkish Airlines closed down 0.1 per cent on Thursday, while the benchmark index gained 1.2 per cent.

If the deal goes through, it'd mark a change in strategy for Malaysia Airports. Chief Executive Officer Badlisham Ghazali said in May that the company was looking for a partner to buy a minority stake and that 10 parties were interested.

Malaysia Airports was part of a consortium that won a 1.9 billion euro (S$3 billion) contract to operate the airport in 2007.

In 2013, it agreed to raise its holding in ISG to 60 per cent by acquiring a 40 per cent stake held by Indian partner GMR Infrastructure for 225 million euros. It bought the remaining 40 per cent from Turkey's Limak Holding in 2014 for 285 million euros.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

A lot has changed since Uber beat back a cap on vehicles

Tesla board seeking more information from Elon Musk on who's funding buyout plan: sources

Tesla's troubled New York solar factory tells a gloomy story

Ezion back in black on fair value gain

Boeing faces new production snarls for cash-cow 737 jetliner

Mazda, Yamaha, Suzuki did improper vehicle tests

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
3 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
4 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
5 GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_Noble_100818_44.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications

Aug 10, 2018
Startups

Golden Gate Ventures rolls out dedicated US$10m fund for blockchain investments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening