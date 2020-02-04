You are here

Home > Transport

Two AirAsia chiefs step aside amid Airbus bribery probe

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 7:10 AM

rk_airasiaairbus_040220.jpg
Two AirAsia chiefs will step aside for at least two months as authorities and the airline look into claims that aerospace giant Airbus paid the company US$50 million to secure a plane order.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Two AirAsia chiefs will step aside for at least two months as authorities and the airline look into claims that aerospace giant Airbus paid the company US$50 million to secure a plane order.

Airbus said last week it had agreed to set aside up to 3.6 billion euros (S$5.45 billion) to settle a corruption probe by authorities in France, Britain and the United States.

As news of the probe widened, the Malaysia-based AirAsia was named in a bribery investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), allegedly implicating two company executives.

In a late Monday filing on Malaysia's stock market, the budget carrier said its chief executive Tony Fernandes and executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun would leave their positions immediately.

Both men were to stand down "for a period of two months or such other period that the company may deem fit", the airline said.

SEE ALSO

AirAsia, SembMarine react to remote law enforcement action

The airline's board formed a committee to review the allegations, stating that Mr Kamarudin and Mr Fernandes would be kept as company advisors and redesignated as non-independent non-executive board members.

A court document on the SFO's website said EADS France SAS - which was later renamed as Airbus Group SAS - paid US$50 million as sponsorship for a sports team owned by two unnamed AirAsia executives.

Identified as "key decision makers" in AirAsia and AirAsia X - the company long-haul arm - they were allegedly rewarded with the order of 180 aircraft from Airbus.

"The payments to the sports team were intended to secure or reward improper favour by them in respect of that business," the document said.

Both Mr Kamarudin and Mr Fernandes denied any wrongdoing and said in a Monday joint statement that they "would not harm the very companies that we spent our entire lives building up to their present global status."

The airline previously said it was not involved in any way with the SFO's Airbus investigation, nor was it given an opportunity to provide any information to the fraud investigator office.

Malaysia's anti-corruption commission said on Saturday it was empowered to investigate any act of corruption committed by citizens or permanent residents anywhere outside the country.

"In the case of the Airbus-AirAsia disclosures, I can confirm that the MACC is in touch with the UK authorities and is already investigating the matter," chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said then.

AFP

Transport

Air Canada plane makes emergency landing in Madrid

AirAsia, SembMarine react to remote law enforcement action

12 exhibitors, including 10 from China, withdraw from Singapore Airshow 2020

Honda to close Wuhan plants till Feb 13

Toyota's Lexus brand surges globally, despite stalling demand in US

Ryanair reports profit, says Max boost a year away

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

G-7 health ministers agree on coordinated approach to coronavirus: Germany

[BERLIN] Health ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed to coordinate their response to...

Feb 4, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

Italy 2020 public finances make good start with Jan surplus

[ROME] Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of 3 billion euros in January, more than doubling compared with a...

Feb 4, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

China's Hubei province reports 64 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 3: state TV

[BEIJING] The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414...

Feb 4, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Britain's GSK joins race to develop coronavirus vaccine

[LONDON] UK pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said Monday it was joining a global race to develop a...

Feb 4, 2020 07:03 AM
Transport

Air Canada plane makes emergency landing in Madrid

[MADRID] An Air Canada flight made an emergency landing in Madrid on Monday following technical problems just hours...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly