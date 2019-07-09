You are here

Home > Transport

Two big UK utilities pledge to adopt all-electric fleets

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

TWO of Britain's six biggest utilities pledged to switch their entire vehicle fleet to run on electricity by 2030, adding momentum to the shift away from traditional engine technology.

Centrica Plc operates the third-biggest company owned fleet in the UK, with 15,000 cars and vans. SSE Plc has 3,500 vehicles and also said it will install charging points for its employees to use, according to a statement released by the two through the The Climate Group, a non-profit group helping detail and coordinating environmental policies.

The targets follow a cross-party effort backed by the government setting a goal to reduce net fossil fuel emissions to zero by 2050. Energy companies led by utilities have been at the forefront of efforts to shift towards renewables, and utilities are anticipating profitable opportunities in developing electric cars and the networks that support them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Decarbonisation is at the heart of what we do, and low carbon emissions from transport is critical if the UK is to meet its net zero targets," said Brian McLaren, SSE's director of group change.

Facilities services provider Mitie Group Plc also pledged to transition its 5,300 vehicles to electric including a commitment to switch two-thirds of the fleet by the end of next year and install 800 new charging points.

SSE said it has invested US$15.4 million on energy efficiency measures in its buildings and depots, which have seen energy use at SSE's data centre sites drop by 22 per cent since 2016. BLOOMBERG

Transport

British Airways faces record £183.4m fine over data theft

Boeing's 737 Max loses first customer as Flyadeal turns to Airbus

Police crack down on drunken Danes riding electric scooters

World's largest port operator hires banks on $1b bond

China car sales rise for first time in year, helped by discounts

Higher fares will be needed in face of rising subsidies for public transport: Khaw Boon Wan

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Must Read

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Bill tabled to consolidate IP disputes in High Court

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening