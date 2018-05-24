You are here

Two dead, others injured after train derails in Italy: media

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 12:29 PM

[ROME] Two people were killed and many others injured after a train derailed in the north of Italy close to Turin, Italian media said.

The incident occured late Wednesday when the train hit a large truck that had stopped on a level crossing, causing three carriages to come off the rails, according to television footage.

"At 11.20 pm (2120 GMT) the regional train 10027 Turin-Ivrea hit a heavy goods vehicle that had stopped on a functioning level crossing after crashing through the barriers," RFI, which manages Italy's rail network, said in a statement.

"According to early information, the driver of the train was killed and many other passengers have been injured," the statement added.

According to the AGI news agency, the second victim was taken to a Turin hospital by helicopter with severe injuries but he did not survive.

Another passenger, a woman, is in a serious condition after sustaining a head injury but she remains conscious, AGI reported.

According to La Stampa newspaper, witnesses said the vehicle, which was registered in Lithuania, looked to be a particularly large and heavy truck.

The van that was in front of it passed safely through the level crossing but when the barriers started to come down, the vehicle failed to brake in time and came to a stop on the tracks, the newspaper said.

AFP

