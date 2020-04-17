You are here

Home > Transport

Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia: report

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 8:25 AM

nz_Virgin_170455.jpg
Two private groups are considering making approaches for Australia's second-biggest airline Virgin Australia Holdings, The Australian Financial Review reported citing sources.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Two private groups are considering making approaches for Australia's second-biggest airline Virgin Australia Holdings, The Australian Financial Review reported citing sources.

A private equity investor has partnered with a "a strategic airline investor" to make an offer for the cash-strapped airline and the second potential buyer could be an investment bank which has allied with an Australian infrastructure investor, the newspaper reported.

Virgin Australia on Thursday suspended trading in its shares to continue talks on financial aid and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the coronavirus crisis.

The airline has so far been unsuccessful in its request to the Australian government for A$1.4 billion (S$1.27 billion) in loans that it could convert to equity under certain circumstances.

Virgin is also in talks with creditors about debt restructuring options such as a debt-for-equity swap and has hired UBS, Morgan Stanley, Houlihan Lokey and Deloitte as advisers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

Swiber in talks with potential investor for restructuring plan

Entering voluntary administration is a last resort but the airline believes it needs a decision on government aid by next week, the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly, said.

Australia on Thursday said it would spend up to A$165 million to help Qantas and Virgin Australia keep planes flying between capital cities of the states and a handful of regional centres over the next eight weeks.

Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, Nanshan Group and HNA Group, who together own 80 per cent of the airlines, have refused to tip in fresh funds for the airline, the report said.

"We want to have two airlines in Australia that are commercially viable," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Radio 3AW on Friday.

"I understand and know that there are all sorts of commercial discussions going on right now. And the worst thing I could do as a prime minister or as a government is get in the way of that."

BGH Capital is among the most speculated private equity firms to bid for the airline, the report said. BGH had declined to comment to the newspaper.

Virgin Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the story.

REUTERS

Transport

Toyota-backed Pony.ai to offer autonomous delivery service in California

Carnival CEO defends company's safety record as cruise industry remains grounded

Uber expects up to US$2.2b impairment charge, drop in quarterly revenue due to pandemic

Boeing to restart commercial plane manufacturing

Ocean Tankers distances itself from Hin Leong Trading

China's fledgling car rebound faces risks of parts shortage

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 08:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports in March jump 17.6% from 'low base'

SINGAPORE'S exports grew by a surprising 17.6 per cent in March, extending February's expansion, amid a weak outlook...

Apr 17, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street with investors eyeing China's GDP...

Apr 17, 2020 08:13 AM
Life & Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan hand out meals in Los Angeles

[LOS ANGELES] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan handed out meals to sick people in Los Angeles, in their...

Apr 17, 2020 07:54 AM
Banking & Finance

China-backed AIIB to double funds under coronavirus crisis facility to $10b

[BEIJING] The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said on Friday that it was doubling available funds...

Apr 17, 2020 07:43 AM
Life & Culture

Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study

[PARIS] People should dry their hands with paper towels to avoid spreading the new coronavirus, according to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.