You are here

Home > Transport

Two-thirds of Lufthansa staff to shorten work hours due to coronavirus

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 3:48 PM

WH-LUTHAN-010420.jpg
Two-thirds of Lufthansa's global staff will work reduced hours after the German airline grounded much of its fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lufthansa said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] Two-thirds of Lufthansa's global staff will work reduced hours after the German airline grounded much of its fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lufthansa said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa has applied or will apply for state aid to keep around 87,000 staff working on shorter hours, a spokesman said. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

Lufthansa employs more than 135,000 staff worldwide.

On Monday, Lufthansa said it had reached agreements with its works council and trade unions to introduce short-time working for at least 27,000 cabin and ground staff in Frankfurt and Munich.

It had also said that members of the executive board had waived 20 per cent of their compensation "in solidarity with all employee groups".

The equivalent of 700 of Lufthansa's fleet of 763 aircraft are currently grounded, the spokesman added.

REUTERS

Transport

Australia to subsidise air freight for agri exports to offset virus freeze

American Airlines to apply for US$12b in government relief

Private jet demand soars, but virus-induced curbs restrict take-offs

No ERP charges at most gantries from April 6 due to 'exceptional circumstances'

Shipping industry is sailing into rough seas

Dubai to inject capital into grounded Emirates Airline

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 03:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Solstad Offshore, creditors agree on draft restructuring plan

[OSLO] Norway's offshore service vessels (OSVs) supplier Solstad Offshore and its creditors have agreed on a draft...

Apr 1, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on upbeat China data

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed almost 4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with energy and mining sectors leading...

Apr 1, 2020 03:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup to pay HK$8,000 bonus to some Hong Kong staff

[HONG KONG] Citigroup will award a HK$8,000 (S$1,477) special bonus to employees under a certain income threshold in...

Apr 1, 2020 03:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei tumbles on growing virus concern

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks tumbled more than 4 per cent on Wednesday, in line with an Asia-wide selloff fuelled by...

Apr 1, 2020 03:24 PM
Consumer

SPH Magazines offers free 3-month digital subscriptions

READERS can now get three months of complimentary access to all digital publications under SPH Magazines.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.