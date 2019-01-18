You are here

UAE hyperloop to finish initial construction in 2020: chairman

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 6:53 AM

The company building the world's first superfast hyperloop train system in the United Arab Emirates will complete a first phase of its construction next year, a top executive said Thursday.
[ABU DHABI] The company building the world's first superfast hyperloop train system in the United Arab Emirates will complete a first phase of its construction next year, a top executive said Thursday.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, based on Elon Musk's concept of high-speed hyperloop transportation, plans to build 10km of a 150km route linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year, company chairman Bibop Gresta told the official WAM news agency.

Mr Gresta did not give a specific date for the launch of the high-speed transport system but said estimates put the cost at US$3 billion to US$6 billion.

Last April, Hyperloop signed a memorandum of understanding with Al-Dar Properties, a major real estate firm based in Abu Dhabi, for the construction and operation of the near-supersonic transport link.

The first capsule of the UAE train has now left the assembly facility in Spain to Toulouse, France where it will be tested on a prototype track, Mr Gresta said.

A hyperloop is a shuttle pod that travels on magnetic rails, somewhat like a train, but runs through a vacuum tube, massively cutting air resistance.

In theory, hyperloops could allow travel faster than the speed of sound.

