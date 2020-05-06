You are here

Home > Transport

Uber reducing workforce by 14%, signals more cuts

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 10:42 PM

doc7aghag8yc4ll4e9z4yn_doc796ahs11k5t680sy6vn.jpg
The reductions will affect 14 per cent of staff around the world, mainly those in support and recruiting, Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive officer, wrote in an email to employees Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies will eliminate 3,700 jobs and permanently close 180 driver service centres, the first in a series of cost-cutting measures to be announced in the next two weeks as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reductions will affect 14 per cent of staff around the world, mainly those in support and recruiting, Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive officer, wrote in an email to employees Wednesday. Ridership is down significantly, and the company is maintaining a freeze on hiring, Mr Khosrowshahi wrote in the email, which was reviewed by Bloomberg.

Of the more than 450 driver centres Uber operates worldwide, 40 per cent will shut down. The locations, called Greenlight Hubs, are used to sign people up to drive for Uber, teach them how to use the app and address issues that arise on the job. In March, as the virus was spreading in North America, Uber said it was temporarily closing all hubs in the US and Canada.

Mr Khosrowshahi signaled that more "difficult adjustments" would be put forth in the next two weeks. "Days like this are brutal," he wrote.

This sort of painful day is becoming commonplace. Tech companies have eliminated more than 38,000 jobs in the past two months, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks the job market. Lyft, the main alternative to Uber in North America, said last week it was dismissing 17 per cent of staff, furloughing more and reducing salaries. Their longtime peer in the sharing economy, Airbnb, said Tuesday the company was cutting a quarter of its workforce.

SEE ALSO

California sues Uber and Lyft for calling drivers 'contractors'

The job losses are sudden for many, but at Uber, they may seem drawn out. After a disappointing initial public offering a year ago, Uber dismissed more than 1,000 employees over multiple rounds of cuts that extended from July to what Mr Khosrowshahi described as a "last wave" in October. They were part of a drive toward profitability, which was expected to arrive by the end of this year.

Uber has seen its landscape shift considerably since then. It instituted a hiring freeze in March, withdrew its financial forecast and wrote down some US$2 billion worth of investments in April and said Monday it would shutter food delivery operations in seven countries.

As of May 2, Mr Khosrowshahi waived his salary for the remainder of the year, the company said. In 2019, he was eligible for a salary of US$1 million and a bonus of US$2 million, according to a securities filing. Uber is scheduled to report first-quarter financial results Thursday.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Coronavirus hits GM Q1 profit hard

Australia ties up with SIA, Qantas to carry produce, seafood to Asian markets

Volkswagen sees multi-speed coronavirus rebound led by China

Dubai hotel mogul says 'bleeding' firms need economy to reopen

BMW reports first-quarter profit rise as coronavirus saps demand

More reliability for Circle Line with inking of 16-year servicing pact between SMRT, Alstom

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 10:15 PM
Consumer

Shopify sales surge shows business embraced online reality

[OTTAWA] Shopify reported first-quarter revenue that topped analysts' estimates as businesses moved swiftly online...

May 6, 2020 09:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street climbs on hopes of easing restrictions

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing...

May 6, 2020 09:21 PM
Transport

Coronavirus hits GM Q1 profit hard

[DETROIT] General Motors on Wednesday reported a huge plunge in first-quarter quarter profit as it burned through...

May 6, 2020 09:11 PM
Government & Economy

Trump willing to risk more deaths to save economy

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump fixed his course on reopening the nation for business, acknowledging that the...

May 6, 2020 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Netlink C-suite to take 8% pay cut amid Covid-19 even as DPU rises

FIBRE optic cable owner NetLink NBN Trust has posted a net profit of S$12.5 million in the fourth quarter, down 37.7...

UPDATED 2 hours 11 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.