You are here

Home > Transport

Uber buys AI firm to advance push on autonomous cars

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 11:44 PM

doc75ynh9s9ij8fqdwf3qd_doc75rlc4okc551mox8mdtv.jpg
Uber said Wednesday it has acquired computer vision startup Mighty AI to help advance its technology for self-driving cars.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Uber said Wednesday it has acquired computer vision startup Mighty AI to help advance its technology for self-driving cars.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the ride-hailing giant said some 40 employees from the Seattle-based firm would join Uber's advanced technology group developing plans for autonomous taxis.

Mighty AI specializes in computer vision, a field within artificial intelligence that is used to better understand or "label" the surroundings of vehicles that will be deployed autonomously.

"The team at Mighty AI has built technology to label at scale using the latest AI and user experience techniques," said Jon Thomason, vice president of software engineering for the Uber division.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Training our AI at increasing pace is critical to scaling our self-driving technology, and I look forward to bringing Mighty AI's technology together with our existing labeling automation expertise to help us move even faster."

Daryn Nakhuda, Mighty AI's chief executive, said in a statement released by Uber: "I'm excited to pair Mighty AI's platform and expertise in generating high-quality labeled data with Uber ATG's world-class research and engineering to accelerate the development of self-driving technology."

Uber, which has become the most important ride-hailing operator, has been moving into new technologies that could see deployment of autonomous vehicles and even flying cars in the coming years.

The news comes amid reports that Apple had acquired self-driving tech startup Drive.ai to advance its own ambitions in the sector.

AFP

Transport

Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai

Shipping keeping cool in turbulent times

Nissan vows to mend Renault alliance as new board is voted in

Training committee set up to help cabbies gain digital skills

Drone sightings disrupt Changi flights again

Garuda to start testing drones capable of hauling tonnes of cargo

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

doc75ydbik23dz8a4dy3dm_doc75cwdkq7hfl59ni6lz.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

file73348ewfss1gn04mc6g.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

loyang link.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening