Uber chief product officer Jeff Holden leaving company

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 8:59 AM

Uber Technologies Inc chief product officer Jeff Holden is leaving the ride-hailing company, an Uber spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc chief product officer Jeff Holden is leaving the ride-hailing company, an Uber spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Holden oversaw Uber Elevate, the company's flying car operation, which is now headed by Eric Allison, the spokesman said in a phone interview, declining to elaborate.

Last month, Mr Holden told the Uber Elevate Summit in Dallas that the company expected to deploy flying taxi services in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Dubai in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Mr Holden, who was hired by former Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick from Groupon Inc, told colleagues that Thursday was his last day with the company.

Mr Holden previously spent nine years at online retailing company Amazon.com Inc.

REUTERS

