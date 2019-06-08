You are here

Home > Transport

Uber chief tightens grip with top execs' departures

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 9:00 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi put out word Friday that he is tightening his grip on the wheel at the ride-share firm in the wake of a bumpy stock market debut.

The company's chief operating officer and head of marketing will leave in a leadership shake-up that will result in Uber's shared rides and food delivery platforms reporting directly to Mr Khosrowshahi, according to a copy of an internal email provided to AFP.

Mr Khosrowshahi credited the maturing of operations at the San Francisco-based company and the completion of its initial public offering last month with enabling him to make the management moves.

"I now have the ability to be even more involved in the day-to-day operations of our biggest businesses, the core platform of Rides and Eats, and have decided they should report directly to me," Mr Khosrowshahi said in his message to employees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This will allow me to be more hands on and help our leaders problem-solve in real time, while also ensuring that we make our platform vision a reality."

He cited a need for a clear and consistent "narrative" at Uber when it comes to how the company is seen by consumers, partners, policymakers and the press as a factor in his decision to consolidate the marketing, communications and policy teams.

"There's never really a right time to announce departures or changes like this, but with the IPO behind us, I felt this was a good moment to simplify our (organisation) and set us up for the future," Mr Khosrowshahi said.

Uber shares that ended the formal trading day down slipped 1.2 per cent to $43.63 in after-market trades.

In its first earnings report as a publicly traded company last month, Uber said revenue climbed 20 per cent to US$3.1 billion from the same quarter last year, but that it lost US$1 billion.

The earnings were in line with Wall Street expectations.

After debuting at $45 for the initial public offering - translating to a market value of US$82 billion - Uber shares went into reverse.

The decline came amid doubts over Uber's path to profitability despite one of the biggest tech IPOs ever.

While Uber has lost billions since offering its first rides in 2011 in San Francisco, it envisions becoming the "Amazon of transportation" in a future where people share instead of owning vehicles.

AFP

Transport

FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service

Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report

Ford ready to sell Russian plants, says companies have shown interest

Europe's 5G to cost US$62b more if Chinese vendors banned

Toyota to launch ultra-compact battery vehicle, tie up with China's CATL

COE prices end mostly lower except for small cars

Editor's Choice

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

BT_20190608_KTOFFBEAT8_3803484.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Offbeat
Life & Culture

My iPhone guessed I was pregnant

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

Must Read

BT_20190608_LATESTPG1COVER_3803083.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Brunch

Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_SCOTT_3803416.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Amid trade war, countries must continue to diversify relationships: Australia PM

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening