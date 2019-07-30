You are here

Home > Transport

Uber cuts marketing staff to reduce costs

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 8:36 AM

nz_uber_300751.jpg
Uber on Monday confirmed it is cutting 400 jobs from its marketing team of more than 1,200 workers to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber on Monday confirmed it is cutting 400 jobs from its marketing team of more than 1,200 workers to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi and marketing team boss Jill Hazelbaker announced the restructuring internally, along with an aim of making the company's brand message more consistent, according to the company.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

At the end of the first quarter, Uber reported having 24,494 workers worldwide, with more that 1,200 of them in marketing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Khosrowshahi in June tightened his grip on the wheel at the ride-hailing firm in the wake of a bumpy stock market debut.

Ms Hazelbaker took charge of the marketing department, while Uber's chief operating officer and head of marketing left in a leadership shake-up that resulted in Uber's shared rides and food delivery platforms reporting directly to Khosrowshahi, according to a copy of an internal email provided to AFP.

As a factor in the marketing, communications and policy consolidation, Mr Khosrowshahi cited a need for a clear and consistent "narrative" at Uber for how the company is seen by consumers, partners, policymakers and the press.

After debuting in May at US$45 for the initial public offering - translating to a market value of US$82 billion - Uber shares went into reverse.

Its rival Lyft earlier in the year saw its shares fall after a market debut.

Uber shares were US$43.88 at the close of formal trading in New York on Monday.

In its first earnings report as a publicly traded company, Uber said revenue climbed to US$3.1 billion in the first quarter of this year, but that it lost US$1 billion.

Uber is to report second-quarter earnings next week.

While the firm has lost billions since offering its first rides in 2011 in its home city of San Francisco, it envisions becoming the "Amazon of transportation" in a future where people share instead of owning vehicles.

The company has moved into electric bikes and scooters, as well as meal deliveries and has a long-term project on flying taxis.

AFP

Transport

JPTT secures PetroChina as anchor customer

ComfortDelGro's self-driving shuttle at NUS to start taking passengers

Ryanair clings to profit goal amid Max grounding, price war

Evergrande plans to bring EV charging technology closer to home

Air France to place big order for A220 jets: French weekly

Porsche's battery-powered Taycan on track to zoom past 911

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_JACHAN302G67_3848613.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore must 'step up' to global rivalry for talent: Chan Chun Sing

nz_ding liguo_300730.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Regulator raps Delong chairman, advisers over buyout debacle

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly