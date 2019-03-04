You are here

Home > Transport

Uber driver is stabbed to death in the Bronx

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 6:19 AM

[NEW YORK] A 27-year-old Uber driver was fatally stabbed in the Bronx on Saturday night, and police are searching for the attacker, officials said.

Ganiou Gandonou was found shortly after 9pm seated inside a black Toyota Camry with stab wounds to his neck and torso, police said. Police are investigating whether Gandonou's death began as a robbery.

Mr Gandonou drove for Uber and had received his for-hire vehicle license in January 2017, according to the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.

He left home around 7pm to work a shift picking up passengers and he never came home, his wife said in an interview with News 12. He had a two-year-old son.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"My husband doesn't deserve this," she said. "I don't know how my life's going to be without him."

Driving a taxi or for-hire vehicle has long been a dangerous job. In the early 1990s, dozens of livery drivers were killed on the job in a single year and many more were assaulted or robbed.

An Uber spokesman, Grant Klinzman, called Mr Gandonou's death "a horribly tragic incident," adding, "our hearts go out to the grieving family". 

"We stand ready to work with law enforcement to assist their investigation in any way possible," Mr Klinzman said in a statement.

On Sunday, a driver group offered a US$3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing.

"We call on anyone who may have witnessed the attack to contact the police so that the culprit may be brought to justice," the Independent Drivers Guild said in a statement.

NYTIMES

Transport

Balancing risks, pursuing growth

Brexit casts shadow over Geneva car show

Full steam ahead for Austria's night trains

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's Q4 profit soars 84%

Cosco Shipping FY18 profit falls to S$13m

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
3 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
4 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
5 Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_LLQIPG2DJ_3712006.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Co-living beckons to private equity investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening