You are here

Home > Transport

Uber reports US$1.1b loss on revenue plunge

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 6:48 AM

nz_uber_061140.jpg
Uber on Thursday reported that it lost US$1.1 billion in the recently ended quarter as the pandemic walloped its ride-share business, but boosted its food delivery service.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber on Thursday reported that it lost US$1.1 billion in the recently ended quarter as the pandemic walloped its ride-share business, but boosted its food delivery service.

Revenue in Uber's mobility unit was down 53 per cent from the same quarter last year, while money taken in from drivers delivering restaurant meals or other orders more than doubled, according to the San Francisco-based company.

"Despite an uneven pandemic response and broader economic uncertainty, our global scope, diversification, and the team's tireless execution delivered steadily improving results," chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in an earnings release.

Uber shares that had been buoyed by the triumph of an initiative that lets drivers remain classified as independent contractors in California sank nearly three percent in after market trades.

Demand for rides directly correlates to pandemic lock-down restrictions in cities, and Uber's mobility and deliver units are positioned to take advantage of returns to pre-virus lifestyles, Mr Khosrowshahi said in a earnings call.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Uber is becoming the go-to app for getting around or getting something delivered your door in 30 minutes," Mr Khosrowshahi said.

"As consolidated growth returns, it will return to a more profitable foundation," said chief financial officer Nelson Chai.

The so-called "gig economy" at the heart of Uber's business model survived a key test in this week's election as California voters approved a referendum backed by ride-hailing giant which preserves the use of contractor-drivers and potentially opens the door to wider adoption of that model.

The initiative known as Proposition 22 backed by Uber, Lyft and other on-demand companies appeared headed for passage as the measure was backed by some 58 per cent of state voters, according to incomplete results.

The measure effectively overturns a state law which would require the ride-hailing firms and others to reclassify their drivers and provide employee benefits.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Bentley's luxury car range to be fully electric by 2030

Lufthansa braces for 'challenging' winter

China bars travellers from Britain, Belgium, India as global coronavirus cases surge

GM profit beat driven by strength in trucks, SUVs and China rebound

Bombardier profit misses as pandemic weighs on transportation unit, jet deliveries

China fuel-cell startup seeks funds, predicts hydrogen car boom

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lockdown

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called for a united effort to tackle spiking coronavirus infection...

Nov 6, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Media 'decision desks' under fire as tight US vote count nears end

[WASHINGTON] Every four years, an American tradition is to watch the presidential election results roll in on one of...

Nov 6, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Powell 'reluctant' to discuss elections

[WASHINGTON] The contentious US election still has no clear victor, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on...

Nov 6, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Biden on cusp of White House victory with key results due soon

[WASHINGTON] The nail-biting US election was on the cusp of finally producing a winner Thursday, with Democrat Joe...

Nov 6, 2020 06:45 AM
Transport

Bentley's luxury car range to be fully electric by 2030

[LONDON] Bentley Motors' model line-up will include only plug-in hybrids and electric cars by 2026 and will be fully...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for