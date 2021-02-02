Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for US$1.1b

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies agreed to acquire Drizly, which makes an on-demand alcohol delivery app, for US$1.1 billion, a wager that demand for home delivery will persist after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The deal is Uber's biggest since July when it bought Postmates, a food delivery app. The Drizly purchase primarily consists of Uber stock, with less than 10 per cent in cash, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

Drizly has had a breakout year as consumers stuck at home ordered in alcohol instead of venturing to the store. Drizly operates in more than 1,400 US cities connecting customers with local stores to order beer, wine and liquor. In May, around the height of US lockdowns, sales were about 400 per cent above historical levels, the company said. Consumers both ordered more frequently and bought more per order, it said at the time.

