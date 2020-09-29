You are here

Home > Transport

Uber weighs purchase of BMW-Daimler ride-hailing venture

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 12:59 PM

rk_uber_290920.jpg
Uber Technologies Inc is considering a purchase of Daimler AG and BMW AG's ride-hailing joint venture Free Now, a deal that could boost its market share in Europe and Latin America, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies Inc is considering a purchase of Daimler AG and BMW AG's ride-hailing joint venture Free Now, a deal that could boost its market share in Europe and Latin America, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Uber expressed interest in a potential acquisition of Free Now after the venture's efforts to attract additional investors struggled to gain traction amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could be complicated by the challenging market ride-hailing companies face, which could make it more difficult to agree on a price, one of the people said.

There's no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, and other bidders could emerge, the people said. Representatives for Uber and BMW declined to comment, and a Daimler spokeswoman said the company doesn't comment on speculation.

Uber's stock has risen 20 per cent this year.

Daimler and BMW merged their mobility operations last year and folded them into a joint venture called Your Now, which comprises five business including the Free Now ride-hailing service. Free Now used to operate as MyTaxi and has integrated ride-hailing apps including France's Kapten, Greece's Beat and Romania's Clever Taxi.

SEE ALSO

Black cab drivers says Uber decision is a 'disaster' for London

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Daimler valued the equity investment in its half of the Your Now venture at 618 million euros (S$990 million) at the end of June. Its activities also include much smaller operations dubbed Park Now and the car-sharing platform Share Now.

Uber has been looking to shed minority holdings in several ride-hailing operations recently, including portions of its stakes in China's Didi Chuxing and the Southeast Asian ride-share company Grab. It has also agreed to sell its European freight business and some of its stock in Russia's Yandex.

While San Francisco-based Uber has dialled back its once-sprawling global ambitions, it's still in more than 10,000 cities across roughly 70 countries. A London judge granted the ride-hailing service an 18-month license extension Monday, allowing the company to continue operating in its biggest European market.

Daimler and BMW's shopping of Free Now reflects their focus on generating cash and improving efficiency within their core automotive operations. Carmakers also have been scaling back their mobility-service ambitions, with General Motors Co. shutting down its Maven car-sharing business earlier this year and Ford Motor Co ceasing its Chariot shuttle service in 2019.

Making money with mobility services has proven a challenge for tech firms and automakers alike. Transport regulations vary significantly across regions and were making it difficult to scale up operations before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the sector hard.

Before Covid-19, Free Now's so-called gross merchandise volume, which is similar to revenue, was forecast to reach 8 billion euros (S$12.8 billion) in 2022 from about 2.5 billion euros last year, according to one person. Those growth projections were upended by the pandemic, and Free Now cut jobs in April.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Cathay Pacific pilots push for seat at table for restructuring talks

UK carmakers form united front to save suppliers from Brexit

Australia sends troops to help contain virus on ore ship near Port Hedland

Tesla is trying to mine its own lithium after dropping M&A plan

United Airlines pilots approve pay cut to avoid job losses

LTA buys 40 more trains from Bombardier Transportation

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 01:13 PM
Real Estate

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders to sustain momentum: DBS

THERE may be a broader trend of HDB upgraders recycling their public housing flats into private homes given the...

Sep 29, 2020 12:57 PM
Garage

Travel startup KKday bags US$75m in Series C funding

TAIWANESE travel startup KKday has raised US$75 million in Series C funding to build its new booking management...

Sep 29, 2020 12:56 PM
Technology

Microsoft 365 outage affects multiple services

[BENGALURU] Microsoft Corp said late Monday a recent change it introduced likely caused a major outage, affecting...

Sep 29, 2020 12:46 PM
Transport

Cathay Pacific pilots push for seat at table for restructuring talks

[SYDNEY] Pilots at Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways are pushing to be included in restructuring talks at the...

Sep 29, 2020 12:45 PM
Consumer

Despite virus threat, UK universities limit the damage

[COVENTRY, United Kingdom] Poring over her books in the library at Coventry University, far from her home in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Singapore banks, ThaiBev, Sunpower

ThaiBev announces new management line up to realise growth objectives

DBS to merge its Lifestyle app into PayLah! app

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.