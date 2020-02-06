You are here

Home > Transport

Uber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 7:46 AM

nz_uber_060242.jpg
A Brazilian higher court for labour ruled on Wednesday that there was no employment relationship between Uber and its drivers, siding with the ride-hailing company against a Sao Paulo driver.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRASILIA] A Brazilian higher court for labour ruled on Wednesday that there was no employment relationship between Uber and its drivers, siding with the ride-hailing company against a Sao Paulo driver.

The federal judge in Brasilia ruled against recognising an employer-employee link, arguing that Uber drivers can disconnect at any time from the app and have a flexible work schedule.

Until today, lower courts had decided on labour issues involving Uber, but now a federal court has ruled and its decision, while not binding for other similar cases, is expected to set the standard.

The ruling was welcomed by Uber, which said in a statement it supported dozens of previous decisions in Brazilian courts establishing that its drivers are not employees.

Uber had argued that its platform is a digital intermediary, not an employer, and that drivers accept that condition when they sign on.

SEE ALSO

Nigeria's biggest city partially bans motorbike taxis

Brazil is the second-biggest market for Uber after the United States, and Sao Paulo is its top city by number of rides, ahead of a metropolis like New York.

The company said the court had recognised the innovative character of its platform that partners with more than 600,000 drivers in over 100 cities in Brazil, serving more than 22 million people who use it app.

The federal labour judge, Breno Medeiros, found that the wide flexibility of the drivers in terms of deciding where they want to drive and the number of customers they serve each day was "incompatible" with an employer-employee relationship.

Judge Medeiros said the take-home pay of drivers from each ride, between 75 per cent and 80 per cent of the total fare, was enough to characterise the relationship with Uber as a partnership.

REUTERS

Transport

Nissan completes UK's longest, most complex driverless car trip

As Tesla gyrates, Ford and GM get no love from Wall Street

Car COE prices tumble as virus outbreak takes toll

Cathay Pacific asks employees to take unpaid leave as virus hits demand

Air cargo carriers not adding China flights as demand weak

Coronavirus exposes cracks in carmakers' China supply chains

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 07:40 AM
Government & Economy

China's Hubei reports 70 new deaths due to coronavirus

[SHANGHAI] China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported 70 new deaths and 2,987 new...

Feb 6, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

How global companies are responding to coronavirus

[LONDON] Given China's economic heft and position in the nexus of global supply chains, the new strain of...

Feb 6, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

Nissan completes UK's longest, most complex driverless car trip

[CRANFIELD, England] A Nissan car has completed a 370km journey autonomously in Britain, the longest and most...

Feb 6, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

China's France envoy slams 'shameful' Hong Kong medical strike

[PARIS] China's ambassador to France on Wednesday slammed as "shameful" the decision by Hong Kong medical workers to...

Feb 6, 2020 06:47 AM
Transport

As Tesla gyrates, Ford and GM get no love from Wall Street

[NEW YORK] While Wall Street continued to ogle Tesla's skyrocketing valuation Wednesday, shares of Ford and General...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly