You are here

Home > Transport

Uber's main rival in India plans to join London race

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 1:04 PM

lwx_uber_030419_81.jpg
Ola, Uber Technologies Inc's biggest rival in India, said it will take on the ride-hailing giant in London before the end of the year after launching in five smaller UK cities.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Ola, Uber Technologies Inc's biggest rival in India, said it will take on the ride-hailing giant in London before the end of the year after launching in five smaller UK cities.

The Bangalore-based startup commenced operations in Liverpool last month, having established its first European business in Cardiff in August and later added Bath, Bristol and Exeter. Reading and Birmingham will follow this month, along with Manchester in May.

UK managing director Ben Legg said the step-by-step approach should help Ola crack the London market. No date for entering the capital has been set, but plans are being developed and the launch will come before November and the start of the pre-Christmas rush.

"London is the most complex in terms of regulation and it's got more competition for drivers," Mr Legg said in an interview. "That's why we wanted to work our way up, adding a little bit more scale and complexity with each city instead of doing London first."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ola, owned by ANI Technologies, raised US$300 million from Hyundai Motor Group in March, giving the ride-hailing startup a valuation of about US$6 billion. Founded in 2011, it now has 1.3 million drivers on its platform and users across 125 cities in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed Boeing's emergency procedures before crash: WSJ

Toyota to give royalty-free access to hybrid-vehicle patents -Nikkei

Tokyo prosecutors readying new case against Ghosn over Oman payments: report

Faulty 737 sensor in Lion Air crash linked to US repairer

Pentagon refuses Boeing tanker deliveries over quality issues

SIA confirms it has grounded two Boeing 787-10 jets due to engine issues

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Must Read

lwx_officeworkers_030419_78.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

8 in 10 Singapore CFOs struggle to hire qualified finance professionals: Robert Half

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Sasseur Reit with 'buy'

lwx_paypal_030419_54.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Stripe hires PayPal veteran to steer Asia-Pacific business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening