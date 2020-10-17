You are here

Home > Transport

UK data privacy watchdog slashes British Airways fine as virus bites

Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 7:47 AM

nz_BritishAirways_171038.jpg
The UK's data privacy watchdog on Friday slashed a fine imposed on British Airways (BA) over a cyber attack after taking into account coronavirus fallout on the embattled airline's finances.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] The UK's data privacy watchdog on Friday slashed a fine imposed on British Airways (BA) over a cyber attack after taking into account coronavirus fallout on the embattled airline's finances.

The UK Information Commissioner's Office said BA would be fined a "record" £20 million (S$35.1 million), considerably less that the proposed amount totalling £183 million.

"As part of the regulatory process the ICO considered both representations from BA and the economic impact of Covid-19 on their business before setting a final penalty," the watchdog said in a statement.

The proposed amount was announced in July last year after computer hackers in 2018 stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of British Airways passengers.

The ICO on Friday repeated its finding that BA had infringed European Union data protection rules, or GDPR.

SEE ALSO

Air travel bubble may lift aviation, hospitality, property stocks

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Because the BA breach happened in June 2018, before the UK left the EU, the ICO investigated on behalf of all EU authorities as lead supervisory authority under the GDPR," Friday's statement said.

British Airways, which is slashing thousands of jobs as the coronavirus pandemic decimates demand for air travel, surprised markets on Monday by announcing the sudden departure of chief executive Alex Cruz.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Air travel bubble may lift aviation, hospitality, property stocks

India's car, motorbike sales surge as dealerships stock up ahead of festive season

Hertz gets US$1.65b bankruptcy financing package

Boeing 737 MAX judged safe to fly by Europe's aviation regulator

British Airways slapped with UK data watchdog's biggest-ever fine

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 17, 2020 06:27 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's cuts UK's debt rating on weak economic growth

[BENGALURU] Ratings agency Moody's lowered the United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating by one notch to Aa3 from Aa2...

Oct 17, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street ends mixed, tech shares see late selloff

[NEW YORK] US stocks ended the week mixed on Friday as optimism over positive economic data was tempered by a...

Oct 17, 2020 05:51 AM
Stocks

Europe: Vaccine hopes, upbeat earnings power shares

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced on Friday on hopes that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be available...

Oct 16, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

THE voluntary cash offer for SK Jewellery Group closed on Oct 16, with the offeror receiving valid acceptances...

Oct 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Technology

Twitter CEO says blocking New York Post article without context was wrong

[BENGALURU] Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday his company had been wrong to block links to an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

US: Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for