You are here
UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime: report
[BENGALURU] The UK is drawing up plans to turn London into a rival for Singapore as a hub for shipping companies to register their vessels following the end of the Brexit transition period, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the proposals.
The proposals, described as "blue-sky thinking" are being worked on as European Union-UK trade talks reach a crunch point in Brussels, the report added on Tuesday.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes