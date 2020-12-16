You are here

UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime: report

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 9:09 AM

The UK is drawing up plans to turn London into a rival for Singapore as a hub for shipping companies to register their vessels following the end of the Brexit transition period, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the proposals.
[BENGALURU] The UK is drawing up plans to turn London into a rival for Singapore as a hub for shipping companies to register their vessels following the end of the Brexit transition period, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the proposals.

The proposals, described as "blue-sky thinking" are being worked on as European Union-UK trade talks reach a crunch point in Brussels, the report added on Tuesday.

