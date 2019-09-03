You are here

Home > Transport

UK high-speed rail link is over budget, years behind schedule

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 11:00 PM

[LONDON] A proposed high-speed rail project to improve links from London to central and northern England will cost about £20 billion (S$33.5 billion) more than originally expected and is up to five years behind schedule, the government said on Tuesday.

The High Speed 2 project (HS2) aims to slash journey times between the capital and Birmingham, which supporters say would give Britain the kind of fast rail services enjoyed by other major countries.

A second phase envisages a new link from Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds in northern England.

However, it has faced criticism over the cost with opponents saying it would be better to spend the money on boosting the number of trains on conventional services rather than by building a new high-speed connection.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a statement to parliament, transport minister Grant Shapps said the scheme would not be delivered at the original budget of £62.4 billion  but would instead cost £81-£88 billion.

The line was due to open in 2026 but the date has now been put back to 2028-2031 with the second phase launching between 2035 and 2040, potentially seven year late, Mr Shapps said.

The government announced last month that it would hold an independent review into whether the scheme should go ahead, with a final report due by the end of the year.

"I want to be clear with colleagues that there is no future for a project like this without being transparent and open, so we will be candid when challenges emerge," Mr Shapps said in his statement.

Opposition parties accused the government of incompetence.

"This government has misled both parliament and the public about the cost of HS2," said Labour transport spokesman Andy McDonald. "People need to have confidence in the project, so this delay is bad news for the UK transport system as a whole and the north of England in particular." 

REUTERS

Transport

Bus, train fares could go up by 7% as Public Transport Council begins fare review exercise

Electric car sales fall for first time after China cuts subsidy

SIA's first non-stop flight to Seattle takes off

South Korea's Aekyung, KCGI to join bidding for Asiana Airlines: sources

Cathay grounds cabin crew over depleted emergency oxygen bottles

Executive alumni of biggest e-scooter firms have a new mission

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

doc76xzadmintglp0n9f4x_doc73py7ky0s3t11ezrl2dw.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly