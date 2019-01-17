You are here

Home > Transport

UK leads Europe's car market in its first annual decline since 2013

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Munich

ANNUAL car sales in Europe dropped for the first time since 2013, led by a sagging UK market where concerns over Brexit turned off consumers - and have only intensified as politicians argue over the path to a divorce.

Passenger car registrations dropped 0.04 per cent to 15.6 million vehicles in the European Union and European Free Trade Association, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

This follows four months of straight declines after new EU emissions test rules came into force, leading to production bottlenecks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Carmakers battled mounting hurdles in 2018, prompting many, including Daimler AG and BMW AG, to cut profit targets. They are not expecting much of a reprieve in 2019.

Concerns for a disorderly Brexit have become worse and economic growth is slowing in Germany, the region's biggest market.

Continental AG this week gave a dour outlook for the year for the first half of 2019. BMW earlier said that Europe might stay flat because of the slowing economic backdrop.

With the decline in China, two of the world's biggest car markets fell last year and the US barely rose. The global downturn comes at a bad time for carmakers' bottom lines as they use up record funds to keep up in the shift to electric and self-driving cars.

Worries about trade tensions with the US on European-made cars continue to bubble in the background. While US President Donald Trump has held off on imposing new car import tariffs, the Commerce Department is working on a revision of its report into the matter. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Singapore's Grab can't afford to fail the finance test

Volkswagen, Ford marriage missing in big dowry plan

Bamboo Airways launches flights in crowded Vietnam market

Renault board ready to replace Ghosn as chairman, CEO: sources

Ford sees weaker-than-expected fourth quarter, uncertainty in 2019

India's struggling Jet Airways flags bailout options

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

What next for Brexit? Here are 3 main scenarios

Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening