You are here

Home > Transport

UK police say airline stowaway's body found in London garden

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 6:49 AM

nwy_Kenya Airways_020719_19_2x.jpg
British police said on Monday that officers were trying to identify a man they believe fell to his death from beneath a Kenya Airways plane about to land at Heathrow Airport.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British police said on Monday that officers were trying to identify a man they believe fell to his death from beneath a Kenya Airways plane about to land at Heathrow Airport.

London's Metropolitan Police said officers were called on Sunday after the discovery of the suspected stowaway's body in a residential garden in Clapham in the southwest of the capital.

"Officers are working to establish the identity of a man believed to have fallen from the landing gear compartment of an aeroplane," the force said in a statement.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances," it added, noting a post-mortem exam would be carried out "in due course".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A bag, water and some food was found in the landing gear compartment once it had landed at Heathrow, according to the Met.

"Officers will be liaising with the airline and international authorities," it said.

Poverty and harsh social conditions in some African countries have led some people in recent years to make the perilous attempt to reach Europe and the United States by hiding in planes.

A stowaway's body was discovered in the undercarriage of an Arik Air jet flying from Lagos to New York in 2016, while another body was found on one of its flights from Lagos to Johannesburg in the same year.

Meanwhile a teenager reportedly survived 12 hours hidden in the wheel compartment of a plane between Lagos and London in 2017.

AFP

Transport

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

Paris widens clampdown on older diesel cars

Musk guns for delivery record amid profitability concerns at Tesla

Mumbai airport investor gets court approval to sell stake to 3rd party

China's two largest shipbuilders plan to merge

Singapore and Maldives sign agreements to boost air connectivity, strengthen bilateral coooperation

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
2 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
3 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Must Read

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

BT_20190702_GCJOHN2_3823593.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA goes global, more than doubles AUM to S$80b

BT_20190702_PGBANKS2_3823618.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

APAC banks could see M&As, not so much for Singapore: report

BT_20190702_AGASEAN_3823566.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Opinion

Asean sees silver lining even as dark clouds gather on the horizon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening