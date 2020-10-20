You are here

Home > Transport

UK to start one-hour Covid-19 tests at Heathrow from Tuesday: The Times

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 11:52 AM

nz_Heathrow_201053.jpg
Passengers travelling to Hong Kong and Italy from Britain's Heathrow Airport will undergo a one-hour coronavirus test before flying out of the United Kingdom under plans to open up international travel, The Times reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Passengers travelling to Hong Kong and Italy from Britain's Heathrow Airport will undergo a one-hour coronavirus test before flying out of the United Kingdom under plans to open up international travel, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Rapid tests will be introduced from Tuesday at...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

US CDC issues 'strong recommendation' for mask mandate on airplanes, trains

Chinese firm BAIC's electric-vehicle unit bets on luxury model for comeback

GM plans investments to expand electric vehicle production

Airlines, WHO working on testing system to replace quarantine

Cathay Pacific to operate at below 50% of pre-Covid passenger capacity in 2021

Renault aims to turn revived sports-car line into a mini Ferrari

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 11:59 AM
Garage

Impossible Foods launches for retail in Singapore, Hong Kong supermarkets

CONSUMERS in Singapore and Hong Kong are now able to buy the plant-based Impossible Beef directly from grocery...

Oct 20, 2020 11:59 AM
Transport

US CDC issues 'strong recommendation' for mask mandate on airplanes, trains

[WASHINGTON] The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a "strong recommendation" that all...

Oct 20, 2020 11:59 AM
Stocks

Japan regulators plan on-site probe of Tokyo exchange

[TOKYO] Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) will conduct an on-site investigation of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (...

Oct 20, 2020 11:46 AM
Transport

Chinese firm BAIC's electric-vehicle unit bets on luxury model for comeback

[SHANGHAI] Beijing Automotive Group Co's electric-car unit hopes to put its recent lacklustre performance behind it...

Oct 20, 2020 11:42 AM
Government & Economy

S$420m in new investments in Jurong Innovation District

AS Covid-19 prompts manufacturers to rethink their production and supply chains, Singapore can serve as a resilient...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

Nanofilm's listing on SGX could draw tech aspirants, spur greater diversity

Sabana Reit's trustee rejects suggestions that it was remiss in duties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for