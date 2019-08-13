You are here

Home > Transport

UK train fares set to rise after year of commuter misery

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 5:33 PM

[LONDON] After cancellations, delays and strikes, British train commuters are bracing for another kick in the teeth: fare hikes.

Rail users could be looking at an increase of almost 3 per cent in the cost of travel, based on inflation data set to be announced on Wednesday. Last month, a number of services were cancelled because of record temperatures, with many train operating companies concerned that tracks could buckle in the heat.

Regulated fares, which cover around 40 per cent of rail fares, are capped based on the July Retail Prices Index measure of inflation, with increases coming into effect in January. Economists forecast that the latest data will show a 2.8 per cent increase in the RPI.

That would add more than 100 pounds (S$168) to an annual standard-class season ticket from Sevenoaks in Kent, southeast England, into central London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UK train services were fully privatized in 1997, and there's long been public resentment at high ticket prices, often directed at the train operating companies which manage the routes.

"After a year of more stable -- but still patchy -- rail performance, many passengers are mystified that rail fares should be going up at all," said David Sidebottom, director at watchdog Transport Focus.

The RPI is already a much-maligned measure of inflation and was stripped of its quality mark in 2013. While it's down from 3.2 per cent a year ago, it's usually much higher than other measures, such as the Consumer Prices Index.

As a result, it rewards some bondholders and pensioners, whose returns are based on the index, and penalizes rail users and student loan borrowers, whose interest payments are linked to the measure.

In a report last month, UK lawmakers called on the Office for National Statistics to make immediate changes to its calculation, saying that a "simple mistake in price collection" had gone "unresolved for a decade."

BLOOMBERG

Transport

India's passenger vehicles sales sink for ninth month in July

World’s longest undersea rail tunnel hits first obstacle

Hong Kong airport chaos gives big boost to rivals across mainland border

Cathay shares resume slide as flight cancellations compound woes

Hong Kong's airport reopens after protests, more than 200 flights cancelled

American Airlines wins permanent court block against alleged disruption by mechanics

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

SL.JPG
Aug 13, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in homegrown gaming chair brand Secretlab

braddell 2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View mega site relaunched for en bloc sale at same reserve price of S$2.08b

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly