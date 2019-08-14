UK train fares set to rise after year of commuter misery

Rail users in Britain could be looking at an increase of almost 3 per cent in the cost of travel, based on inflation data set to be announced on Wednesday.

London

AFTER cancellations, delays and strikes, British train commuters are bracing for another kick in the teeth: fare hikes.

Rail users could be looking at an increase of almost 3 per cent in the cost of travel, based on inflation data set to be announced on Wednesday. Last month, a number of services were cancelled because of record temperatures, with many train operating companies concerned that tracks could buckle in the heat.

Regulated fares, which cover around 40 per cent of rail fares, are capped based on the July Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation, with increases coming into effect in January. Economists forecast that the latest data will show a 2.8 per cent increase in the RPI.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

That would add more than £100 (S$168) to an annual standard-class season ticket from Sevenoaks in Kent, south-east England, into central London.

UK train services were fully privatised in 1997, and there has long been public resentment at high ticket prices, often directed at the train operating companies which manage the routes.

"After a year of more stable - but still patchy - rail performance, many passengers are mystified that rail fares should be going up at all," said David Sidebottom, director at watchdog Transport Focus.

The RPI is already a much-maligned measure of inflation and was stripped of its quality mark in 2013. While it is down from 3.2 per cent a year ago, it is usually much higher than other measures, such as the Consumer Prices Index.

As a result, it rewards some bondholders and pensioners, whose returns are based on the index, and penalises rail users and student loan borrowers, whose interest payments are linked to the measure. BLOOMBERG