UK's Heathrow Airport says weekly cargo movements surge

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 4:08 PM

[LONDON] Britain's Heathrow Airport said it expected cargo movements to rise by 53 per cent next week as the country's biggest port receives more medical supplies and equipment to help tackle coronavirus.

The 53 per cent rise in cargo movements is compared to the usual weekly average, and is likely to include imports of medicines, vaccines, sanitisers, syringes and respirators.

As passenger flights grind to a halt due to coronavirus, Heathrow said in a statement on Tuesday that it was scaling up its cargo operation.

REUTERS

