You are here

Home > Transport

UK's Johnson, Canada's Trudeau say information suggests Ukraine jet hit by Iran missile

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 6:39 AM
UPDATED Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 2:36 PM

rk_BPMBJ_100120.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that there was now "a body of information" that the Ukrainian Boeing 737 that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was brought down by an Iranian missile.
PHOTO: AP

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that there was now "a body of information" that the Ukrainian Boeing 737 that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was brought down by an Iranian missile.

His comments follow a similar message by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. This may well have been unintentional," Mr Johnson said in a statement on the air disaster in which four British passengers died.

Mr Johnson reiterated the call for "all sides urgently to de-escalate to reduce tensions in the region."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737NG went down on Wednesday, shortly after Tehran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

SEE ALSO

US to join Iran crash probe: NTSB

"We are working closely with Canada and our international partners and there now needs to be a full, transparent investigation," into the plane crash, Mr Johnson added.

The British PM also called for "an immediate and respectful repatriation of those who've lost their lives to allow their families to grieve properly".

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada had intelligence from multiple sources indicating that a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran was mistakenly shot down by Iran.

"We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile," Mr Trudeau told reporters.

"This may well have been unintentional," Mr Trudeau added in a press conference.

AFP

Transport

US to join Iran crash probe: NTSB

SK Innovation plans battery plant expansions in US, Hungary

Airbus to boost US production of A320 planes

Something needs to be done about those Singapore-Johor Causeway jams

Iran says crash jet tried to turn back; Ukraine probes missile theory

Boeing faces US$5b tab on 737 MAX simulator training

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 02:35 PM
Garage

Consulting matchmaker VisasQ opens Singapore office

JAPAN-HEADQUARTED VisasQ has opened its first overseas office in Singapore, the consulting matchmaker said on Friday...

Jan 10, 2020 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

Tensions flare in French protests as pension dispute grinds on

[PARIS] Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to streets across France on Thursday in the latest mass protests...

Jan 10, 2020 01:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Friday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.2 per cent...

Jan 10, 2020 01:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Creative Tech, MSIG's service provider, PeopleSearch, 4 other entities fined for personal data breach

SEVEN organisations were found in breach of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and were fined S$90,000 in total...

Jan 10, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Online sales grew in November, but Singapore retail still in negative zone with 4% decline

RETAIL sales fell year on year for the 10th month in November, weighed down by big-ticket items like cars and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly