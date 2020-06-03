You are here

UN agency issues health guidelines for airlines

ICAO's recommendations include mask-wearing, temperature checks and aircraft disinfection
Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

After months of grounding, the airline industry is pressing for rules to be harmonised to reassure passengers and states that have closed their borders in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19.
MASK-WEARING, temperature controls, disinfection of aircraft - these are among a series of health recommendations published by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the pandemic-hit airline industry as it relaunches air travel.

