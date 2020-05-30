United Airlines cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July

Get our introductory offer at only
[CHICAGO] United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it will eliminate 13 officer positions, even as it adds international flights back to its network, as part of a restructuring to address the hit on its business from the coronavirus pandemic.
Chicago-based United said it is increasing...
