You are here

Home > Transport

United Airlines cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 8:20 AM

nz_United_300542.jpg
United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it will eliminate 13 officer positions, even as it adds international flights back to its network, as part of a restructuring to address the hit on its business from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it will eliminate 13 officer positions, even as it adds international flights back to its network, as part of a restructuring to address the hit on its business from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago-based United said it is increasing...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Fixing safe bubbles is harder than it seems

Singapore says Malaysia wants further deferral of joint rail project

China's Didi Chuxing raises over US$500m for self-driving unit

China plans to extend curbs on international flights until June 30: US embassy

China's Geely raises HK$6.5b from share sale

Virgin Australia's administrator to shortlist two bidders early next week

BREAKING NEWS

May 30, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

Trump announces probe of Chinese companies listed in US

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a probe into the actions of Chinese companies listed on...

May 30, 2020 08:12 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar weak against euro as month-end flows weigh

[NEW YORK] The US dollar edged lower against the euro on Friday, hurt by month-end flows and as the common currency...

May 30, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

CNN crew arrested on live television while covering Minneapolis protests

[NEW YORK] A CNN reporting team was arrested live on television early Friday while covering the protests in...

May 30, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

In broadside against China, Trump moves toward ending Hong Kong privileges

[WASHINGTON/HONG KONG] President Donald Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of...

May 30, 2020 06:36 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says US 'terminating' relationship with WHO

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Friday he was severing US ties with the World Health Organization (WHO),...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.