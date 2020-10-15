You are here

Home > Transport

United Airlines posts steep loss; prepares for travel rebound

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 6:46 AM

nz_united_151038.jpg
United Airlines' revenues plunged nearly 80 per cent in the third quarter compared to last year's levels, but it signaled preparations for a potential rebound in air travel in its earnings report Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] United Airlines' revenues plunged nearly 80 per cent in the third quarter compared to last year's levels, but it signaled preparations for a potential rebound in air travel in its earnings report Wednesday.

The Chicago-based carrier reported a loss of US$1.8 billion on revenues of US$2.5 billion, a drop of 78 per cent from last year amid the severe hit to air travel from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

But United said it was ready for a rebound, and had been cutting costs and building up cash reserves, raising some US$22 billion through debt and stock issuance and government relief programmes.

"Having successfully executed our initial crisis strategy, we're ready to turn the page on seven months that have been dedicated to developing and implementing extraordinary and often painful measures, like furloughing 13,000 team members, to survive the worst financial crisis in aviation history," said United chief executive Scott Kirby.

"Even though the negative impact of Covid-19 will persist in the near term, we are now focused on positioning the airline for a strong recovery that will allow United to bring our furloughed employees back to work and emerge as the global leader in aviation."

SEE ALSO

UK's new travel testing plan will boost flying, minister says

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

United said it had available liquidity of US$19.4 billion, having borrowed US$6.8 billion from private sources and secured the ability to borrow US$5.2 billion from the US Treasury.

The tenuous state of air travel has been the focus of negotiations with the White House and Congress on stalled negotiations for a fresh coronavirus relief package.

United said it had reduced total operating costs by 59 per cent from the third quarter of 2019 with measures that included an agreement with its pilot group that avoids furloughs by securing flexibility in work hours.

The airline said it is already seeing some improvement in travel compared with earlier this year, and that it resumed nonstop service on 146 domestic routes and restarted or launched service on 78 international routes.

Earlier this week, Delta Air Lines reported a loss of US$5.4 billion and said the timing of a full industry recovery remained clouded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta, which reported a similar 76 per cent plunge in revenue, said it had seen some positive booking momentum heading into the holiday season, but a real recovery depends on a comeback in business travel and the end of travel quarantines.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Shipping needs tighter limits on greenhouse-gas emissions

UK's new travel testing plan will boost flying, minister says

ANA Airline secures US$3.8b loans to tackle virus impact

No train service on parts of North-South, East-West, Circle lines after power fault

Khazanah says Firefly could become Malaysia's new national airline

Carro confirms new funding; claims to be on track for S$1b run rate by 2022

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Trump's son Barron contracted Covid-19, now negative: first lady Melania

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's teenage son Barron contracted Covid-19 after both his parents tested positive...

Oct 15, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Fresh 'emails' challenge Biden over son's Ukraine business

[WASHINGTON] Facebook's and Twitter's decisions to limit links to a New York Post article critical of Democratic...

Oct 15, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

US business creation soars to record in Q3

[WASHINGTON] US business formation soared 77 per cent in the third quarter, hitting the highest level on record...

Oct 15, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait, risking Chinese anger

[WASHINGTON] A US battleship crossed the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the US Navy said, risking angering China, which...

Oct 15, 2020 06:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 2% as Opec complies with production cuts

[NEW YORK] Oil prices strengthened on Wednesday, as Opec and its allies were seen complying with a pact to cut oil...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for