United Airlines raises profit forecast, trims capacity expansion

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 7:04 AM

United Airlines raised its profit forecast for 2018 on Tuesday, as average fares and traffic both rose and it trimmed capacity expansion in the face of soaring fuel costs.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Shares of United rose as much as 4.2 per cent in trading after the bell as the airline's second-quarter profit also topped analysts' estimates.

The third-largest US airline forecast adjusted profit for the full year at between US$7.25 and US$8.75 per share, up from its previous range of US$7.00 to US$8.50 per share.

Bigger rivals Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc have both cut their full-year earnings forecasts in light of rising oil prices.

The Chicago-based carrier cut its plans for capacity growth for the year to a rate of between 4.5 per cent and 5 per cent, a company spokesman said. It had previously forecast a range of between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

The company said net income fell to US$684 million, or US$2.48 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from US$821 million, or US$2.67 per share, a year earlier, hit by an already-flagged US$105 million write-down of the value of its Brazil routes.

On an adjusted basis, the airline earned US$3.23 per share, beating analysts' estimates of US$3.07, according to Thomson Reuters.

Total operating revenue rose 7.7 per cent to US$10.78 billion, while average fares rose 1.5 per cent.

Fuel costs, which accounted for a quarter of United's total costs, surged 43.2 per cent, reflecting a steep rise in crude oil prices since early 2016.

United said it paid US$2.26 per gallon for aircraft fuel on average, up from US$1.63 a year earlier.

Shares of the airline have risen 7.7 per cent this year, compared with a 13.9 per cent fall in the S&P 500 Airlines index.

REUTERS

