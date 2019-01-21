You are here

Home > Transport

United passengers shiver through 16-hour ordeal on Canadian tarmac

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 7:58 AM

AK_ua_2101.jpg
A medical emergency and a mechanical problem left passengers on a United Airlines flight stuck for about 16 hours on the frigid tarmac of a Canadian airport in the plane's barely heated interior, the CBC network reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MONTREAL] A medical emergency and a mechanical problem left passengers on a United Airlines flight stuck for about 16 hours on the frigid tarmac of a Canadian airport in the plane's barely heated interior, the CBC network reported.

United Flight 179 had taken off late Saturday from Newark, New Jersey en route to Hong Kong with about 250 passengers on board.

When a passenger suffered a medical problem the plane made an emergency landing at Goose Bay airport in Newfoundland and Labrador province, on Canada's east coast, the airline told CBC.

But after paramedics took him to hospital, the plane was unable to take off, reportedly because bitterly cold temperatures of -30 deg C had caused a door to freeze.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With no customs officers on duty overnight, passengers were forced to stay on board, many shivering under the thin blankets handed out by flight attendants.

With food and water running short roughly 10 hours into the ordeal, officials finally arrived to deliver supplies from the Tim Hortons fast-food chain known in Canada for its coffee and doughnuts.

One of the passengers, Sonjay Dutt, reached by phone, said the plane was under-heated and that the arrival of the food and coffee was not enough to appease increasingly angry passengers.

A relief aircraft arrived in Goose Bay late Sunday morning. After the passengers were transferred to the plane by bus, it took off in mid-afternoon to take them back to Newark, where they originally came from the day before, CBC said.

Much of eastern Canada, as well as the US northeast, has been suffering through a glacial cold spell, with heavy snowfalls that have led to scores of flight cancellations.

At the end of the United ordeal, passenger Dutt tweeted that "it's been a long long long long day."

AFP

Transport

Ghosn vows to stay in Japan if granted bail

Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things

Tesla's Model 3 buyers tired of long wait for car

France wants Renault, Nissan under a single holding company: Nikkei

German govt panel recommends 130-kmh cap on autobahn

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
3 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
4 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners
5 Knight Frank names new group managing director

Must Read

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

BP_RValtitude_210119_2.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Real Estate

2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

BT_20190121_RMWWT_3673667.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Technology

Tech firm WWT looks to Asia-Pacific for expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening