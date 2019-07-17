You are here

Home > Transport

United to resume India flights from Sept as Pakistan reopens airspace

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 1:07 PM

BP_United Airlines_170719_83.jpg
United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would restart daily nonstop service between New York/Newark, New Delhi and Mumbai from Sept 6, after Pakistan lifted airspace restrictions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would restart daily nonstop service between New York/Newark, New Delhi and Mumbai from Sept 6, after Pakistan lifted airspace restrictions.

The company will also start a new daily service between San Francisco and New Delhi beginning Dec 5, a spokesman said.

Pakistan reopened its airspace to international civil aviation on Tuesday after months of restrictions imposed because of clashes with India, which forced long detours that cost airlines millions of dollars. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

GM, Fiat Chrysler warn workers auto industry facing tough future

United Continental reports higher earnings despite Max crisis

Critical cruising questions

Pakistan reopens airspace to civil aviation after months of restrictions following India standoff

Ryanair pares plans as Boeing Max crisis hits 2020 airline growth

Nissan bets on new driverless sports car to heal image after Ghosn scandal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 How can blockchain help create better public services?
5 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust DPU up 1.9% to 2.2 S cents for Q2

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BP_Go-Jek_170719_62.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Garage

Visa invests undisclosed amount in Gojek’s Series F round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly