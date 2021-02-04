 Unprecedented 66% drop in air passengers last year: IATA, Transport - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Transport

Unprecedented 66% drop in air passengers last year: IATA

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 7:04 AM

nz_airport_040234.jpg
Global air passenger traffic plunged by an unprecedented 66 per cent in 2020 owing to travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, an industry group said Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Global air passenger traffic plunged by an unprecedented 66 per cent in 2020 owing to travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, an industry group said Wednesday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) also warned that new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus could hurt prospects for a recovery this year.

Given that travel restrictions have been applied mostly to international travel, domestic passenger traffic fared better, falling by 49 per cent, compared with 76 per cent for foreign passenger traffic.

Travel restrictions imposed during the first wave of the pandemic caused global passenger traffic to reach just five per cent of its normal level, with airlines parking planes on runways because no other space was available.

"Last year was a catastrophe. There is no other way to describe it," an IATA statement quoted Director General Alexandre de Juniac as saying.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"What recovery there was over the Northern hemisphere summer season stalled in autumn and the situation turned dramatically worse over the year-end holiday season, as more severe travel restrictions were imposed in the face of new outbreaks and new strains of Covid-19."

IATA chief economist Brian Pearce told a video news briefing: "Overall, global passengers kilometers flown were down two thirds, this is the biggest shock the industry of air travel has ever experienced."

IATA, which represents 290 airlines, did not formally lower its outlook for a pickup in traffic this year thanks to a global rollout of vaccines, but warned that the emergence of new variants of the virus clouded the forecast.

And "we begin 2021, which we still expect to be a year of recovery, from a very low point," Mr Pearce noted.

The association officially expects traffic to increase by 50 per cent from last years levels, but that would still represent just half of the result seen in 2019.

'CHALLENGING OUTLOOK'

And "the proliferation of restrictions on travel that we have seen since the beginning of the year could make even that modest outlook very challenging," de Juniac told the press briefing.

"We are eager to work with governments as partners to understand what the benchmarks and conditions will be for a decision to give people back their freedom of movement," he added.

One relative bright spot last year came from air freight, which declined by a relatively modest 10.6 per cent from the 2019 level as measured in cargo tonne-kilometres, or CTKs.

That was nonetheless the worst drop since IATA began using the measure in 1990.

As a result, global airlines suffered a combined loss of US$370 billion last year, according to data compiled by the UN aviation agency ICAO.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Daimler to spin off trucks and rename itself Mercedes-Benz

American Airlines warns of as many as 13,000 layoffs

Emirates mulls switching a third of Boeing 777X orders to 787

Kia shares jump on news of Apple's 4t-won investment

Truckmaker Volvo rides market rebound but supply chain feeling strain

COE prices mostly down, but premiums for commerical vehicles continue to climb

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 07:13 AM
Life & Culture

Going for gold: Eiffel Tower gets Olympic facelift

[PARIS] The Eiffel Tower has embarked on the most extensive revamp of its 130-year history to look its best for the...

Feb 4, 2021 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK government says vaccine roll-out passes 10 million

[LONDON] More than 10 million people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine across Britain, according to...

Feb 4, 2021 07:06 AM
Transport

Daimler to spin off trucks and rename itself Mercedes-Benz

[BERLIN] German automobile giant Daimler said on Wednesday it plans to spin off and float its truck division as the...

Feb 4, 2021 07:02 AM
Technology

Amazon's Bezos, latest tycoon to pursue his 'passion'

[WASHINGTON] Bill Gates set out to heal the world. His Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen bought sports teams. Ted...

Feb 4, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Canada designates Proud Boys a banned terrorist group

[OTTAWA] Canada on Wednesday described the far right Proud Boys as a "serious and growing threat" and designated the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why did brokers restrict trading in GameStop?

The Myanmar coup may have been a pre-emptive strike by the military

Singapore's real estate market may have brighter prospects in 2021

Silver futures up as Reddit forum users train fire on short selling

Google co-founder Brin opens family office in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for