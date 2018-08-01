You are here

Home > Transport

Update: 97 injured as Mexican plane crashes at airport in hail storm

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 1:36 PM

MEXICO-AIR-ACCIDENT-024424.jpg
An Aeromexico flight crashed on takeoff during a heavy hail storm in northern Mexico, engulfing the plane in flames and injuring 97 people, officials said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[DURANGO, Mexico] An Aeromexico flight crashed on takeoff during a heavy hail storm in northern Mexico, engulfing the plane in flames and injuring 97 people, officials said on Tuesday.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, which was operating between Durango and Mexico City and crashed around 3.00pm local time (20:00 GMT), was carrying "88 adults, nine minors, two infants, two pilots and two flight attendants," the airline's director general Andres Conesa told a news conference.

"It is confirmed that there have been no deaths from the flight #AM2431 accident," tweeted Jose Rosas, the governor of Durango state where the crash occurred.

The accident did cause two series injuries: a pilot had to undergo a spinal operation, and a young girl suffered burns on 25 per cent of her body, the governor said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A total of 97 people were admitted for treatment following the crash, most of them for "very light" injuries, according to Durango civil defence spokesman Alejandro Cardoza.

Mr Cardoza said the plane was caught in a heavy hailstorm and the pilots tried to make an emergency landing, after which the fire broke out.

Mr Conesa thanked the crew "for their professionalism" and said that the aircraft "was perfectly maintained," but did not provide details on the circumstances of the accident.

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer announced the dispatch of a team to investigate the crash.

Dozens of lightly injured passengers were seen leaving the plane, which was engulfed in gray smoke in a field.

'WE HAD TO JUMP'

An image taken using a drone and obtained by AFP shows the aircraft immobilised in a field at the end of the runway.

"We were on the runway when the visibility grew worse," 47-year-old Jacqueline Flores, who was traveling with her 16-year-old daughter, told AFP.

"When we were already aloft, up high, it felt like the plane was going to level out but just then is when it plunged to the ground.

"I think we fell back on the runway because it was a hard surface, then we skidded on the ground until it stopped," added the Durango native, a housewife who was on a journey back to Colombia where she lives.

With the plane on the ground amid some bushes and brush, Ms Flores said luggage began sliding down the aisle and she started to smell smoke.

"I undid my seatbelt and saw flames, and realized we had to jump.

"There was a hole right next to us and the plane had broken up, I told my girl 'We have to jump over here' and we jumped," she added.

According to Mr Rosas, the passengers helped each other quickly evacuate the aircraft through the openings in the cabin caused by the accident.

In July 1981, an Aeromexico flight crashed on landing in northern Chihuahua due to bad weather, killing 32.

AFP

Transport

Kuala Lumpur International Airport air traffic controllers may face action over MH370

HNA chief's death delaying Hong Kong Airlines share sale: source

Passenger plane crashes on take off in northern Mexico

Hundreds evacuated from Paris metro after power cut

Ryanair boss cancels bonus after flights grounded

Shipping losses continue to fall but not in SE Asia

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with likely added investment of US$350m

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Employees taking up work-related training rose to 48% in 2017: Chee Hong Tat

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening